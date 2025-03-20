Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Quarterback of the rising sun

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published March 20, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
If you want to understand America, going to a college football game is a great place to start. In a lot of ways, the culture and history of the sport is a mirror held up to the country itself. But some folks -- especially Asian Americans -- haven’t seen themselves in that reflection until recently. Or so we thought. Because an incredible discovery in North Carolina is rewriting history and changing what we thought was possible in sports.

Featuring:

  • Shehan Jeyarajah, national college football writer for CBS Sports
  • Tim Peeler, North Carolina State University sports historian

Links:

Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
