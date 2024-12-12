Tony Hawk and the skateboard rabbit hole

On a rainy day in 1979, a photograph was taken of a young girl skateboarding down a street in Fayetteville, North Carolina. 45 years later, that photo went viral with a little help from the most famous skater who ever lived: Tony Hawk. This week, we find out who the mystery girl in the picture was and why the snapshot was so ahead of its time.

Featuring:



Jeremy Markovich, writer of the North Carolina Rabbit Hole

Tony Hawk, skateboarder

Shaunda Shane, skateboarder

Links:

