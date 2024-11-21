Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Storytelling's surprising digital age revival

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Trading stories is an ancient and deeply human experience. But today, most of the stories we consume come to us through a digital screen. So it might surprise you to find out that we're in the midst of a revival of the old school style of storytelling. Turns out, sitting in a crowded room with other people, sharing funny and tragic and unbelievable stories live and in person has never been bigger.

Thank you to Nancy Reeder of the North Carolina Storytelling Guild for reaching out and pitching this show idea.

And special thanks also goes out to linguist and former Broadside guest Brody McCurdy for providing us with audio from the Voices of Chatham project, an ongoing oral history and documentary recording the history, culture, and language of Chatham County. Voices of Chatham was created in collaboration between NC State’s Language & Life Project and the Chatham County Historical Association.

Featuring:

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of this episode here.
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
