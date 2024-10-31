Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The weirdest and wildest political stories

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

It’s Election Week in America—and if you’re like us, you’re probably a little burned out with politics. So we’re offering up something different. This week, we ask three veteran political reporters a single question: what’s the most bizarre story you've ever covered?

Featuring:

  • Barry Yeoman, freelance reporter and contributor at The Assembly
  • Jim Morrill, former politics reporter at the Charlotte Observer
  • Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief at The News & Observer

Special thanks this week goes out to WUNC’s Colin Campbell and Kate Shepherd of The Assembly.

Links:

  • Read about the 1996 "political campaign" of Jolene Strickland at The Assembly here.
  • Check out Dawn's story about Diet Sun Drop soda at The News & Observer here.
  • You can find a transcript of this episode here.
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jerad Walker
