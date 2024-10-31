The weirdest and wildest political stories
It’s Election Week in America—and if you’re like us, you’re probably a little burned out with politics. So we’re offering up something different. This week, we ask three veteran political reporters a single question: what’s the most bizarre story you've ever covered?
Featuring:
- Barry Yeoman, freelance reporter and contributor at The Assembly
- Jim Morrill, former politics reporter at the Charlotte Observer
- Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief at The News & Observer
Special thanks this week goes out to WUNC’s Colin Campbell and Kate Shepherd of The Assembly.
Links:
- Read about the 1996 "political campaign" of Jolene Strickland at The Assembly here.
- Check out Dawn's story about Diet Sun Drop soda at The News & Observer here.
- You can find a transcript of this episode here.