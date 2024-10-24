Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Why it's so hard to find a good couch

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Known as the "Furniture Capital of the World," North Carolina is famous for its high-quality furniture. And for over a century, it's been the heartbeat of the American furniture industry. But in recent decades, that business has changed dramatically, decimating the workforce and leaving average American consumers with two less-than-ideal options: high-end luxury products or cheap and mostly disposable mass-produced stuff.

Featuring:

  • Zaki Khalifa, former owner of Zaki Oriental Rugs in High Point, NC
  • Tammy Nagum, President and CEO of the High Point Market Authority
  • Federico Contigiani, President of Hickory Chair
  • Matt Hartman, reporter at The Assembly

Thanks to the team at the High Point Market Authority for their help during Market week, especially Ben Muller. Special thanks also this week to NC State Libraries' Special Collections Research Center.

Links:

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
