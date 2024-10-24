Why it's so hard to find a good couch

Known as the "Furniture Capital of the World," North Carolina is famous for its high-quality furniture. And for over a century, it's been the heartbeat of the American furniture industry. But in recent decades, that business has changed dramatically, decimating the workforce and leaving average American consumers with two less-than-ideal options: high-end luxury products or cheap and mostly disposable mass-produced stuff.

Featuring:



Zaki Khalifa, former owner of Zaki Oriental Rugs in High Point, NC

Tammy Nagum, President and CEO of the High Point Market Authority

Federico Contigiani, President of Hickory Chair

Matt Hartman, reporter at The Assembly

Thanks to the team at the High Point Market Authority for their help during Market week, especially Ben Muller. Special thanks also this week to NC State Libraries' Special Collections Research Center.

