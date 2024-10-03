Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The art and alarming science of political ads

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This year, a record $12.3 billion will be spent on US political campaigns. The majority of that is earmarked for political advertising, particularly in battleground states like North Carolina. But where does that money go, and what exactly does it buy? The answers might surprise and alarm you.

Featuring:

  • Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief at North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC
  • Frank Eaton, ad maker and political consultant
  • Brian Lewis, co-host of the Do Politics Better podcast, lobbyist and principal at New Frame

Links:

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
