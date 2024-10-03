The art and alarming science of political ads

This year, a record $12.3 billion will be spent on US political campaigns. The majority of that is earmarked for political advertising, particularly in battleground states like North Carolina. But where does that money go, and what exactly does it buy? The answers might surprise and alarm you.

Featuring:



Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief at North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC

Frank Eaton, ad maker and political consultant

Brian Lewis, co-host of the Do Politics Better podcast, lobbyist and principal at New Frame

