The gravestone grudge that changed cemetery law
Ways To Subscribe
If you walk through a cemetery, you’ll see some common phrases on the gravestones. Many of them are used so often, we tend to take these very public remembrances for granted. But what happens when one *really* stands out and contains a false murder accusation?
Featuring:
- Margaret Martine, local historian and co-owner of Whippoorwill Academy and Village
- Max Longley, writer and contributor at Atlas Obscura
Links:
- Check out Max's article for Atlas Obscura and Margaret's story in the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.
- You can find a transcript of this episode here.