The Broadside

What happens after a hate crime

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad WalkerWilson Sayre
Published August 15, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
On February 10, 2015 three young Muslim Americans were murdered in a Chapel Hill, North Carolina apartment. What seemed like a clear case of a hate crime to many turned into a battle that would play out for years in the press and in the courts. And it's renewed questions about how the United States handles hate.

  • Farris Barakat, co-founder of the Light House Project
  • Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney
  • Dr. Arwin Smallwood, chair of the history department at North Carolina A&T

Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Wilson Sayre is WUNC's Director of Digital Content leading our podcasting strategy and initiatives. She has worn many hats in the audio world as an editor, producer, consultant and team lead. Wilson was Managing Producer at Pushkin (previously Transmitter Media) where she helped launch shows like Am I Normal, the TED Interview and The Heist. Before that, she served as Executive Producer at Capitol Broadcasting Company and lead reporter for The City podcast from USA Today. Prior to that, she covered social safety net programs at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. There, she founded the station's youth radio program. Wilson's work has been recognized by the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wilson grew up in North Carolina and enjoys playing banjo and eating chocolate, usually not at the same time.
