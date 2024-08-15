What happens after a hate crime

On February 10, 2015 three young Muslim Americans were murdered in a Chapel Hill, North Carolina apartment. What seemed like a clear case of a hate crime to many turned into a battle that would play out for years in the press and in the courts. And it's renewed questions about how the United States handles hate.

Featuring:



Farris Barakat, co-founder of the Light House Project

Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney

Dr. Arwin Smallwood, chair of the history department at North Carolina A&T

