What happens after a hate crime
On February 10, 2015 three young Muslim Americans were murdered in a Chapel Hill, North Carolina apartment. What seemed like a clear case of a hate crime to many turned into a battle that would play out for years in the press and in the courts. And it's renewed questions about how the United States handles hate.
Featuring:
- Farris Barakat, co-founder of the Light House Project
- Satana Deberry, Durham County District Attorney
- Dr. Arwin Smallwood, chair of the history department at North Carolina A&T
Links:
- Thanks to Tarek Albaba, director of the new documentary film 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime.
- Special thanks also to the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro, NC for letting us record in their space.
- If you believe you are the victim of a hate crime or that you witnessed a hate crime, you can report a hate crime with the US Department of Justice here.
- You can find a transcript of this episode here.