How Carolina beach music taught Southerners to 'dance sexy'

A type of music known as beach music has been baked into the culture of the Carolina coast for generations, along with a specific type of dancing that goes with it: shag. But how did these smooth, soulful sounds become tied to the sandy shores of North and South Carolina? The answer is a little more complicated and transgressive than you might expect.

Featuring:



John Hook, radio DJ and beach music historian

Curtis Platt, founder of Softtoe Entertainment & Dance Production and the annual Beach Urban Dance Classic

Links: