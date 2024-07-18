Bigfoot is from North Carolina
Appalachia is Bigfoot territory. In a big way. This week, we look at the mythical beast's legend, lore and sizable economic impact in the region. And we follow one reporter’s journey through the mountains and foothills of western North Carolina in search of Sasquatch.
Featuring:
- Emily Cataneo, reporter for The Assembly
Links:
- Check out Emily's story on Appalachian Bigfoot culture at The Assembly here.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.