Can we bring red wolves back from the brink (again)?

Red wolves were declared extinct in the wild in 1980. But in a stunning success for conservationists, a captive breeding program reintroduced the animal less than a decade later. New research shows that red wolves may have a positive impact on our ecosystem. However, those findings may not matter. Faced with daunting challenges (many of them man-made), the wild red wolf population is once again on the brink of extinction with less than 30 animals left in an isolated corner of North Carolina. Ultimately, the red wolf’s biggest threat is also its best hope for survival: humans.

Featuring:



Dr. Tara Harrison, Assistant Professor at NC State’s College of Veterinary Medicine

Sean Hubbard, NC State University’s Canine Conversation Crew

Adam Wagner, climate change and environment reporter at the Raleigh News & Observer

