The science behind saving an island

Sugarloaf Island protects the community of Morehead City from hurricanes and storm surge. But in recent decades, it’s begun to disappear. A multimillion dollar project is underway to save this North Carolina town's last line of defense from the pounding waves of the Atlantic Ocean. The plan's mix of science and engineering could offer a solution for coastal erosion across the country.

Featuring:



Celeste Gracia, Environmental Reporter at WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio

Links: