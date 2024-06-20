New $6.6 million initiative to restore NC's Sugarloaf Island is underway

If you summer on the coasts of North Carolina, you may be familiar with Morehead City, a popular port town in Carteret County. But slightly less well-known is the barrier island adjoining the town: Sugarloaf Island. The man-made stretch of land is just off the waterfront and for years has been a draw for tourism.

It’s also a layer of protection for the coastline. However, a substantial portion of Sugarloaf Island has eroded over the last few decades. The city hopes that a new restoration initiative will reverse the damage.

Madeline Gray / for WUNC Recently installed wave attenuation devices ring Sugarloaf Island off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina on May 13, 2024. Sugarloaf Island has long acted as a barrier for the Morehead City waterfront but over time it has begun to erode due partly to increased boat traffic. Now a major restoration project is underway to help protect and rebuild the island.

You can find WUNC reporter Celeste Gracia's reporting here. She also discusses her work in an episode of the WUNC podcast, The Broadside.

Guest

Celeste Gracia, WUNC environmental reporter

