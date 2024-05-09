Our trash lives next to this community

When it comes to where our trash goes, for most of us it's out of sight, out of mind. But for the residents of a once-thriving Black community in North Carolina, it’s right next door. Sampson County is the site of the largest landfill in the state, and isn’t projected to be full for another 20 years. For the people who live next to it, this mountain of trash has dire consequences — and they want it shut down.

Featuring:



Cameron Oglesby, freelance environmental journalist and oral historian

Taryn Ratley, fourth-generation Snow Hill resident

Whitney Parker, fourth-generation Snow Hill resident and community organizer

Links:

