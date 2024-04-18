Can we save the banana?

The grocery store banana as we know it is a monoculture, which means that from Tokyo to Tulsa nearly everyone eats the same variety. That lack of diversity makes the plant incredibly vulnerable, and it’s facing an existential threat in the form of a devastating fungus. The cure may be growing in an office park in North Carolina.

Bradley George, Reporter at WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio

Matt DiLeo, VP of Product Development at Elo Life Systems

Andrew Zaleski, Contributor at Bloomberg Businessweek

