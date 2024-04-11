Breaking Southern baseball's color barrier

A little more than 75 years ago, Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers. But integration in the South was slow going. And that’s had long-term ramifications. This week, we look at what it took to integrate Southern baseball and how one group in rural North Carolina is carrying the torch for the next generation of young Black ballplayers.

Brian Patterson, COO of the Buck Leonard Association

Chris Holaday, historian and author of Cracks in the Outfield Wall: The History of Baseball Integration in the Carolinas

Rose Hunter, Co-founder of the Buck Leonard Association

Special thanks to the Durham Bulls for letting us record gameday audio at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

