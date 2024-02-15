More power poles, more problems

Electric vehicles and renewable energy sources are in their boom era — and that means the need for electricity is higher than ever before. The construction of an expanded energy grid to meet that demand is going to require a lot of raw minerals, metals… and a surprising commodity: lumber. This week, we take a trip to the forests of the Southern Pine Belt where demand for big trees far outstrips the supply and find out what's being done to prevent a pole-ocalypse.

Dr. Robert Bardon, Associate Dean for Extension and Professor at the College of Natural Resources at NC State University

Ryan Dezember, Commodities Reporter at The Wall Street Journal

