More power poles, more problems
Electric vehicles and renewable energy sources are in their boom era — and that means the need for electricity is higher than ever before. The construction of an expanded energy grid to meet that demand is going to require a lot of raw minerals, metals… and a surprising commodity: lumber. This week, we take a trip to the forests of the Southern Pine Belt where demand for big trees far outstrips the supply and find out what's being done to prevent a pole-ocalypse.
Featuring:
- Dr. Robert Bardon, Associate Dean for Extension and Professor at the College of Natural Resources at NC State University
- Ryan Dezember, Commodities Reporter at The Wall Street Journal
Links:
