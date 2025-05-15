The fight for free speech at public universities
For much of the past two years, the debate over campus free speech has been front and center in America. While protests and punishments at private universities have grabbed most of the headlines, public schools have been grappling with the issue as well. That includes the country’s oldest public university: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. And unlike the Ivy League, what’s happening there could have much broader and lasting first amendment implications.
Featuring:
- Gaby Del Valle, policy reporter at The Verge
- Brianna Atkinson, higher education reporter at WUNC
- Reem Subei, attorney with Muslim Advocates
- Bill Link, historian
Links:
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.