The Broadside

The fight for free speech at public universities

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
For much of the past two years, the debate over campus free speech has been front and center in America. While protests and punishments at private universities have grabbed most of the headlines, public schools have been grappling with the issue as well. That includes the country’s oldest public university: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. And unlike the Ivy League, what’s happening there could have much broader and lasting first amendment implications.

