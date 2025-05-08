The mystery of the Big Hole

Tucked away in rural Chatham County, North Carolina there’s a giant concrete cube with a satellite dish on top of it. Built decades ago, the strange, windowless building is only the tip of an iceberg; below it is a massive bunker designed to withstand a nuclear holocaust. That secure site has become part of local lore and spawned countless conspiracy theories. It may have even inspired the Netflix show Stranger Things. But what’s really going on down there?

Jay Price, Military and Veterans Affairs reporter at WUNC and The American Homefront Project

Drew Lasater, Chatham County resident

Bobby White, former civilian AT&T employee at the Project Office site in Chatham County

