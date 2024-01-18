Place, Erased: Environmental ghost towns

Any kind of environmental crisis – whether it's caused by an act of God or big industry – can upend a community. That's especially true for the smaller, more rural towns that dot the landscape of the South. In the past century, natural and man-made environmental changes have transformed and even erased some of these places.

What happens to small towns when they meet a BIG opponents and who fights for these communities to be preserved — or at least, remembered – when the dust settles?

Featuring:

Danny McArthur, Environmental Justice Reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom

Drew Hawkins, Health Equity Reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom

