The Broadside

How many dollar stores are too many?

Published October 26, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Discount stores like Family Dollar and Dollar General have become ubiquitous in the American landscape — especially in the South. They can be convenient and even necessary, but some advocates warn that their rapid spread is creating food deserts. But while pushback to dollar stores grows, researchers say that we need more data to know their true impact. So how many dollar stores are too many?

Featuring:

  • Stephan Bisaha, reporter at Gulf States Newsroom

Links:

  • Check out Stephan Bisaha’s extensive reporting for the Gulf States Newsroom on dollar stores in the South.
  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
