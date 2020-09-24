Bringing The World Home To You

Gendered: What It's Like To Be Trans In The Exam Room

Anita knows how frustrating it can be to find the right doctor and get good healthcare. Transgender people have to navigate all those challenges and take extra measures to advocate for their wellbeing with medical providers who are too often untrained to treat them.

Episode transcript here.

