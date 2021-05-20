Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast Discussion Guide

embodied_social_1080x1080.jpg

Talking about sex or what’s going on with our bodies is something most of us are used to doing one way: in private. The Embodied podcast invites those conversations to come out of the dark, into the light, for shame-free, thought-provoking explorations about personal health, relationships and the body-brain connection.

Host Anita Rao takes the lead on that mission in season one of the show, sharing some of her personal experiences and inviting her parents to come along for the ride as well.

Now, you are invited to join in these conversations, too! This discussion guide will take you deeper into each episode, introduce themes and big ideas to consider as you listen and give you fun bonus resources to keep learning about each of the topics. Are you ready?
  • Pleasured.png
    Charnel Hunter
    /
    Episode One: The Sex Talk That Wasn’t
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode looks at one thing that’s missing from many sex-ed conversations: pleasure. It explores some of the biggest misconceptions about desire and arousal and examines how we can take back control of our own pleasure through unlearning some of the [patriarchal and heteronormative] narratives we’ve been fed for centuries.
  • Sexxed.png
    Charnel Hunter
    /
    Episode Two: Porn For All
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode examines our personal relationships to pornography and erotica and how they’re shaped by dominant cultural narratives about pleasure. It also journeys inside the adult film industry with a filmmaker and actor to interrogate what it means to create ethical erotic content.
  • Burned.png
    Charnel Hunter
    /
    Episode Three: The Stress Threshold
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode looks at what happens to our minds and bodies when we experience burnout. It examines why solutions like “focus on self care” don’t go far enough, and how thinking about burnout as a social justice issue is a more helpful framework for understanding its impact and finding solutions.
  • Pooped.png
    Charnel Hunter
    /
    Episode Four: The Second Brain Inside Us
    Anita Rao
    ,
    This episode goes inside the body, Magic School Bus-style. It investigates how the trillions of microorganisms that live inside our gut influence our physical and mental health and why staying silent about pooping, farting and gut stuff prevents us from having a healthier brain-gut connection.