Embodied Podcast Discussion Guide

Talking about sex or what’s going on with our bodies is something most of us are used to doing one way: in private. The Embodied podcast invites those conversations to come out of the dark, into the light, for shame-free, thought-provoking explorations about personal health, relationships and the body-brain connection.



Host Anita Rao takes the lead on that mission in season one of the show, sharing some of her personal experiences and inviting her parents to come along for the ride as well.



Now, you are invited to join in these conversations, too! This discussion guide will take you deeper into each episode, introduce themes and big ideas to consider as you listen and give you fun bonus resources to keep learning about each of the topics. Are you ready?