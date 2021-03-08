-
The state House measure filed this week comes as legislators in nearly 30 other states have proposed similar prohibitions. At least two states have passed laws.
-
The Durham City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday that aims to protect workers from discrimination against hairstyles such as braids,…
-
Anita says all the time "what's personal is political." So, she's interested to see how a new presidential administration will affect the ability of…
-
Updated: Jan. 14, 2021. 12:10 p.m.Hillsborough is the first North Carolina municipality to pass an ordinance to protect its LGBTQ residents from…
-
Three North Carolina municipalities plan this week to discuss ordinances to expand more anti-discrimination protections to LGBT citizens.Town boards for…
-
Anita knows how frustrating it can be to find the right doctor and get good healthcare. Transgender people have to navigate all those challenges and take…
-
Advocates Hope The Supreme Court's LGBTQ Ruling Will Help Them Overturn The Military Transgender BanThe recent Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ job discrimination doesn't directly affect the military's transgender service ban, but people opposed to the...
-
The LGBTQ community and DACA recipients are celebrating last week's Supreme Court decisions. In a surprise 5-4 majority, the Supreme Court ruled the Trump…
-
The LGBTQ community and DACA recipients are celebrating last week's Supreme Court decisions. In a surprise 5-4 majority, the Supreme Court ruled the Trump…
-
Before the shelter in place rules came into effect and businesses shut down, retired couple Pat McAuley and Margaret Roesch were forging ahead with a bold…