Medical Treatment

-
Anita knows how frustrating it can be to find the right doctor and get good healthcare. Transgender people have to navigate all those challenges and take…
-
Before a pharmaceutical treatment can hit the pharmacy shelves, manufacturers must prove the product’s safety through a series of trials. Phase I trials…
-
Scientific journals are periodically forced to issue retractions of scientific papers. It is a decision no scientist or publisher wants to make, but in…
-
Scientific journals are periodically forced to issue retractions of scientific papers. It is a decision no scientist or publisher wants to make, but in…
-
Cynthia Bulik grew up as a lover of international language and culture. She was the first in her family to leave the dry cleaning business and go to…
-
Cynthia Bulik grew up as a lover of international language and culture. She was the first in her family to leave the dry cleaning business and go to…
-
North Carolina native Randall Williams says he knew he was going to be a doctor when he was four years old. Unlike many who think they know their career…
-
North Carolina native Randall Williams says he knew he was going to be a doctor when he was four years old. Unlike many who think they know their career…
-
State lawmakers have approved a bill that would allow the use of a marijuana oil to help treat childhood seizures.Researchers say the hemp oil extract,…