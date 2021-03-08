-
There will be no COVID baby boom in the United States. In fact, a decrease in childbirth is expected, with existential fear prevailing over hormones and…
Updated at 6:55 p.m.More than three-and-a-half years into his presidency and 40 days from an election, President Donald Trump on Thursday launched what…
Anita knows how frustrating it can be to find the right doctor and get good healthcare. Transgender people have to navigate all those challenges and take…
Around 1,800 healthcare workers at Mission Hospitals are now represented by National Nurses United. In a press release, NNU called the election “the…
Before a pharmaceutical treatment can hit the pharmacy shelves, manufacturers must prove the product’s safety through a series of trials. Phase I trials…
Organizations publish ranked lists of the country’s best hospitals every year in an effort to guide patients to high-quality care. One of the most…
Stigma, confusion and outright discrimination shape the health care experiences of many transgender and gender non-conforming people. In a national survey…
While North Carolina politicians ponder their role in the pandemic response, healthcare workers know they will be the first responders no matter what.…