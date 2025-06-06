Two Brothers, One Uncertain Future

What would you do if you knew your brain would stop functioning normally in just a decade? For brothers Ansel Dow, 31, and Cosmo Hinsman, 26, this isn't hypothetical. They carry a rare genetic mutation that makes frontotemporal dementia (FTD) almost inevitable by their mid-40s.

It’s the same condition that has altered the lives and personalities of their mother and five of her siblings . The brothers reveal to host Anita Rao how this genetic legacy influences their most personal choices about love, friendship and building a meaningful life against a countdown.

Ansel is a community organizer and an advocate for more research into FTD, and Cosmo holds a MFA in fiction writing.

