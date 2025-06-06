Two Brothers, One Uncertain Future
Two brothers diagnosed with a genetic mutation that almost certainly causes dementia share how they’re building their lives while preparing for symptoms of the disease, which are likely to start in their late 30s or early 40s.
What would you do if you knew your brain would stop functioning normally in just a decade? For brothers Ansel Dow, 31, and Cosmo Hinsman, 26, this isn't hypothetical. They carry a rare genetic mutation that makes frontotemporal dementia (FTD) almost inevitable by their mid-40s.
It’s the same condition that has altered the lives and personalities of their mother and five of her siblings. The brothers reveal to host Anita Rao how this genetic legacy influences their most personal choices about love, friendship and building a meaningful life against a countdown.
Ansel is a community organizer and an advocate for more research into FTD, and Cosmo holds a MFA in fiction writing.