WATCH: President Biden Speaks On Afghanistan Evacuations

President Joe Biden is delivering another speech about Afghanistan, as a scramble to evacuate American citizens and vulnerable Afghans continues.

According to the White House, Biden will provide an update on evacuation efforts from Kabul, where the Taliban seized power this week. Biden will speak from the White House East Room, where on Monday, he defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and last month confidently dismissed the idea that the Taliban would rapidly gain power in that vacuum or that the move would lead to chaos.

Watch his remarks live, below, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday: