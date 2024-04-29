Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Airborne and Special Operations Museum to open new Cold War exhibit from high school students

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published April 29, 2024 at 9:28 AM EDT
The 20-foot long reimagined version of the Berlin Wall.
A Cold War exhibit created by high school students will soon have a grand opening "Hidden in Plain View" will be featured at the U.S. Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville next month.

It was designed by six students from Jack Britt High School as part of a school-wide contest. The students were chosen out of 25 applicants.

The exhibit tells stories about Special Forces soldiers in Berlin, Germany, assigned to sensitive missions during the Cold War from 1956 through 1990.

“Each one of the students are responsible for one specific topic,” said Steve Claybaugh, an American History teacher at Jack Britt High School. “One of the topics is like a day in the life, and [another] one of the topics is the training these guys went through.”

Each topic is explained in 120 characters on a 20-foot long reimagined version of the Berlin Wall at the museum.

Claybaugh said the exhibit also shows how the soldiers had to blend in with the civilians in Berlin during the Cold War.

“The soldiers were trained and they were all fluent in German,” he said. “They were wearing German civilian clothing, and they carried German passports.”

The grand opening for the “Hidden in Plain View” exhibit is next week Tuesday, May 7 at 6 p.m.
Tags
News MilitaryCold WarAmerican HistoryStudentsFayettevilleFort Liberty
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
