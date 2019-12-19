Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

2019 Is The Year That Wasn’t In NC Politics

NC legislative building
Jayron32 http://bit.ly/2Mcy7DJ
/
The North Carolina state legislative building.

Historians will know 2019 as a year in which not a lot happened in the North Carolina legislature. Lawmakers did not pass a new state budget, despite holding the second-longest legislative session in state history. Gov. Roy Cooper was not able to expand Medicaid in the state, and the legislature did not pass any large social policies.

There were not a lot of real significant negotiations that took place this year between leading Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor. Compromise remains an elusive — if not dirty — word on some of the big stuff around here. - Jeff Tiberii

However, there were some big political shake-ups. This year the courts ruled that North Carolina had to redraw both its Congressional and legislative districts due to unconstitutional gerrymandering. Because of the redistricting, two Congressional seats will be up for grabs in November. One of them used to belong to Rep. Mark Walker who says he will no longer run in the redrawn district. On Thursday morning, Rep. Mark Meadows from Western North Carolina also announced that he will not be running again in 2020.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about his analysis of the year’s political headlines. They talk about the impact of a somewhat divided state government and the role of redistricting. Tiberii also looks back at the decade and shares what he is looking out for in the political world in 2020, including North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race and the gubernatorial election.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
