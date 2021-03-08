-
Updated at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020The UNC System Board of Governors is taking the side of the Republican-led General Assembly in its budget fight with…
-
State lawmakers met for a one-day session this week, but in the end, not much has changed. There is still no budget for the current fiscal year as…
-
State lawmakers met for a one-day session this week, but in the end, not much has changed. There is still no budget for the current fiscal year as…
-
The North Carolina General Assembly returns to Raleigh briefly on Tuesday with a short to-do list, topped by another Republican attempt to override…
-
Historians will know 2019 as a year in which not a lot happened in the North Carolina legislature. Lawmakers did not pass a new state budget, despite…
-
Historians will know 2019 as a year in which not a lot happened in the North Carolina legislature. Lawmakers did not pass a new state budget, despite…
-
The 2019 legislative session ended with no compromise on teacher pay raises. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Republican leaders’ final proposal of an average 3.9%…
-
The 2019 legislative session ended with no compromise on teacher pay raises. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Republican leaders’ final proposal of an average 3.9%…
-
Exhausted by the longest legislative session since 2001, state lawmakers are pushing through piecemeal spending measures as the full budget sits in the…
-
Exhausted by the longest legislative session since 2001, state lawmakers are pushing through piecemeal spending measures as the full budget sits in the…