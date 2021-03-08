-
Outgoing North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker announced on Tuesday his bid to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr in 2022, a path the Republican indicated a…
-
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker hosted a call-in town hall Tuesday evening for people to pose questions about the spread of coronavirus. The North Carolina…
-
For years, the Piedmont Triad’s cities have been chopped up and divvied between Republican-dominated congressional districts, diluting their heavy…
-
Historians will know 2019 as a year in which not a lot happened in the North Carolina legislature. Lawmakers did not pass a new state budget, despite…
-
Historians will know 2019 as a year in which not a lot happened in the North Carolina legislature. Lawmakers did not pass a new state budget, despite…
-
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced late Monday he won’t run for anything in 2020 — making him the second North Carolina Republican congressman standing aside…
-
Now that incumbent North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis lost his Republican primary challenger Garland Tucker, will he stick close to President Trump or try to…
-
Now that incumbent North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis lost his Republican primary challenger Garland Tucker, will he stick close to President Trump or try to…
-
Lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly have begun redrawing congressional districts again. Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is in his third term…
-
President Obama gave his final State of the Union address last night. He outlined his vision for the coming year and detailed what he sees as the biggest…