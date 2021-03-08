-
The state House measure filed this week comes as legislators in nearly 30 other states have proposed similar prohibitions. At least two states have passed laws.
-
States across the South are the center of the upcoming, once-a-decade redistricting battle. The region is the fastest growing in the country and as a result will be adding an estimated half-a-dozen House seats.
-
This week in state politics, legislative Republicans approved a $1.7 billion package of federal COVID relief, as they continued to fight the details of…
-
Governor Roy Cooper is easing COVID-19 restrictions, following pressure from the legislature, small business owners and parents. Meanwhile, under a…
-
The delay of census data could undercut transparency in North Carolina's redistricting process, according to voting rights advocates.Under court…
-
North Carolina's top elections administrator on Tuesday urged state lawmakers to move all of this year's municipal elections to 2022 and bump back next…
-
Updated at 10:19 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2021.The North Carolina Republican Party unanimously approved a resolution Monday to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his…
-
North Carolina lawmakers on Thursday unanimously approved a coronavirus relief bill that sends federal money approved by Congress in December to schools…
-
Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized because they failed to meet candidate support thresholds in November,…
-
A North Carolina state senator announced Tuesday that he's running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, hoping to flip fortunes for Democrats from his state to…