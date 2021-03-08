Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and Governor Roy Cooper gathered for an exceptional moment to mark a compromise deal on public school reopening. Meanwhile, an ex-Republican announced she's running in 2022 for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat. And on Capitol Hill, House Democrats passed a wide-reaching measure aimed at upending Republican state lawmakers' efforts to change election law. Rob Schofield and Becki Gray review some of the stories from this week in North Carolina politics.

Listen • 20:55