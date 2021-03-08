-
U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men — including one former Chapel Hill business owner — with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot.
States across the South are the center of the upcoming, once-a-decade redistricting battle. The region is the fastest growing in the country and as a result will be adding an estimated half-a-dozen House seats.
Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and Governor Roy Cooper gathered for an exceptional moment to mark a compromise deal on public school reopening. Meanwhile, an ex-Republican announced she's running in 2022 for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat. And on Capitol Hill, House Democrats passed a wide-reaching measure aimed at upending Republican state lawmakers' efforts to change election law. Rob Schofield and Becki Gray review some of the stories from this week in North Carolina politics.
North Carolina's top elections administrator on Tuesday urged state lawmakers to move all of this year's municipal elections to 2022 and bump back next…
Republican North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn praised Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and then said the 2020 election was not fraudulent.
North Carolina lawmakers start a new legislative session on Wednesday. In a one-on-one conversation with WUNC's Rusty Jacobs, the incoming Democratic…
Voters in western North Carolina are choosing the Republican nominee for a congressional seat held by Mark Meadows, before he became President Donald…
As algorithms replace our news diet of local papers with each person’s favorite flavor of digital fervor, what happens to our political system? Online…
In an ambitious new project, visual journalists from The Charlotte Observer, The News and Observer and the McClatchy Company spread out across the state…