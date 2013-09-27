Bringing The World Home To You

Michigan Bluegrass Band Joins Wide Open Lineup

Greensky Bluegrass
J. Van Butler
/
J. Van Butler

Greensky Bluegrass is one of more than 50 bands coming to Raleigh this week for the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival. The Michigan group’s hybrid sound draws on the influence of rock ‘n roll and jam bands. The multidimensionality of their music gives them a mainstream music fan base beyond the bluegrass scene. Greensky Bluegrass is Dave Bruzza, Anders Beck, Mike Devol, Mike Bont, and Paul Hoffman. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band live from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and we hear a preview for their performance at the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival. 

The State of ThingsBluegrassRaleighIBMA
Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
