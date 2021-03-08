-
On a winter Friday at Cedar Point Apartments in Raleigh, a school bus parks in the lot. But not to take students to class.It’s here so kids and families…
-
While he sprints toward the sand pit, his coach shouts and claps to offer direction. 16 steps. That is all it takes before Lex Gillette flies. After…
-
While he sprints toward the sand pit, his coach shouts and claps to offer direction. 16 steps. That is all it takes before Lex Gillette flies. After…
-
The Saint Augustine's University community is mourning the death of its president.Irving McPhail died this week from complications of COVID-19. Officials…
-
Raleigh police arrested 12 people during protest activity in the capitol city Saturday night.The evening began when several hundred people gathered in…
-
Kerwin Pittman is a member of the governor's new task force examining racial inequities in the criminal justice system. He is also a field organizer for…
-
Are protesters surveilling the police or vice versa? Law enforcement agencies use cell phone location-based data to identify and incriminate…
-
Are protesters surveilling the police or vice versa? Law enforcement agencies use cell phone location-based data to identify and incriminate…
-
Protesters in Raleigh pulled down parts of a Confederate monument Friday night after marching in celebration of Juneteenth.Demonstrators used straps and…
-
Updated at 4:17 p.m. on 6/1/2020.North Carolina’s capital city is enacting a curfew starting Monday night, after two nights of protests sparked by the…