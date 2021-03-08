-
When North Carolina duo Violet Bell started recording their debut album, they planned to feature a drummer, plus band members Lizzy Ross and Omar…
Two minutes and 40 seconds of lightning-fast picking propelled bluegrass music into the mainstream. "Foggy Mountain Breakdown" written by Earl Scruggs and…
Irene Kelley has been a force on Nashville’s Music Row for decades. She spent 20 years writing or co-writing hit songs for country artists like Ricky…
Bluegrass band Carolina Blue formed out of necessity. Founding members Bobby Powell and Timmy Jones got together in 2007 to make a record of original…
Artists Alice Gerrard, Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves each has a rich musical career in her own right. But when they come together as a trio, the…
