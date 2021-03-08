-
Irene Kelley has been a force on Nashville’s Music Row for decades. She spent 20 years writing or co-writing hit songs for country artists like Ricky…
Bluegrass band Carolina Blue formed out of necessity. Founding members Bobby Powell and Timmy Jones got together in 2007 to make a record of original…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, folk musician Alice Gerrard…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This time, Pinecone Director William Lewis…
The sounds of bluegrass have taken over the streets and venues of Raleigh. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass is a…
Many subgenres of bluegrass can be quickly traced back to Christian values and ideals, but that is not the case for the music of Nefesh Mountain. The…
