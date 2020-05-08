State Parks Open This Weekend

By 1 hour ago

North Carolina state parks will open May 9.
Credit NC Parks / Twitter

Almost every state park will be open Saturday.

Trails, restrooms, and boat ramps will be accessible again at 29 parks that had been closed under the governor's stay-at-home order which is now being eased.

Parks and Recreation Division spokesperson Katie Hall says the agency doesn't want to see crowds, but is expecting record visitation this weekend with people eager to get out.

"If they arrive at the park and the park is already busy, please go home and come back another day," she said. "This does not create a safe situation when we have COVID-19 to contend with."

Hall says park goers should bring a mask to wear if they are around a lot of other people. And be prepared to wait in long lines for restrooms, which will be closed periodically for more frequent cleaning.

Campgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed. NCParks.gov/open has information on exactly what's open and what's not.

Tags: 
NC Coronavirus Updates

By , & 1 hour ago
