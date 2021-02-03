Cole del Charco is WUNC’s Fletcher Fellow for education policy reporting. He grew up in Hickory, North Carolina, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in the School of Media and Journalism and spent his first year out of college working with WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR member station. Cole loves pine trees, sunny days and the mountains of North Carolina.

Cole can be reached at cdelcharco@wunc.org, and tweets at @ColedelCharco

