The State of Things

The Political Junkie: NC Republican Chair Indicted, Mueller Report Subpoena, And More

By & 37 seconds ago
  • Robin Hayes in front of the American flag
    In this June 3, 2017 file photo North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C.
    Mike Spencer / AP

A U.S. District Court indicted the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party Robin Hayes earlier this week on charges that include bribery, wire fraud and aiding and abetting. Hayes allegedly tried to funnel money to the reelection campaign of the state’s insurance commissioner. What does this indictment mean for the state’s Republican Party?

Also this week, the House Judiciary Committee authorized a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly-400-page report. And President Donald Trump says the Republican Party “will soon be known as the party of health care.”

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to share his take on these and other top political stories.

The State of Things
Political Junkie
The Political Junkie
Ken Rudin
Robin Hayes
NC GOP

State GOP Chair Hands Off Party Control Following Bribery Charges

By Apr 3, 2019
Mike Spencer / AP Photo

Updated April 3 at 1:48 p.m.

North Carolina's Republican Party chairman is giving up party control as he faces criminal charges that he and a major donor tried to bribe the state's top insurance regulator.

Indicted Businessman Lindberg's Donations Reach Far And Wide

By & Apr 4, 2019
Robert Brown Public Relations/Greg Lindberg / via AP

Businessman Greg Lindberg arrived on the North Carolina political scene in 2017 with a big fat check book. Previously unknown in political circles, he started making six-figure contributions and landed squarely on the radar of campaigns across the state.