The Political Junkie

-
North Carolina voters had the opportunity to watch two high-profile debates this week: the first presidential debate in Cleveland and the final U.S.…
-
North Carolina voters had the opportunity to watch two high-profile debates this week: the first presidential debate in Cleveland and the final U.S.…
-
What insight do the polls hold less than 90 days away from the November elections? North Carolina has remained a bright purple target in the Electoral…
-
American voters have a notoriously short political memory. The United States is struggling to come to terms with the inequities highlighted by the…
-
American voters have a notoriously short political memory. The United States is struggling to come to terms with the inequities highlighted by the…
-
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is out of the Democratic presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee who will face…
-
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is out of the Democratic presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee who will face…
-
Democratic candidates were at each other’s throats this week in the latest presidential debate in Las Vegas as the stakes of the race continue to climb.…
-
Democratic candidates were at each other’s throats this week in the latest presidential debate in Las Vegas as the stakes of the race continue to climb.…
-
More explosive and fast-moving news from the Trump White House this week. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney held a rare briefing Thursday…