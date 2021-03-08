-
In one of his final acts as President of the United States, Donald Trump granted 73 pardons and commuted 70 sentences early Wednesday morning.One of the…
An insurance company founder and big political donor heading to prison after being convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s top elected regulator…
A major political donor convicted of attempting to bribe a North Carolina elected official to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance…
Prosecutors asked a judge on Monday to give a former North Carolina congressman no prison time for lying to the FBI about his role in a plan to try to…
The federal bribery trial for political mega-donor Greg Lindberg began Tuesday in Charlotte with jury selection. Lindberg, along with two of his…
As the year comes to a close, we take a look at some of the photos that helped tell the story of 2019. From hurricanes to controversy over confederate…
More trouble in the UNC System this week with a chancellor suspended after being caught on film at a bar with co-eds. A former congressman and North…
Updated at 1:24 p.m.The former chairman of North Carolina’s Republican Party admitted Wednesday that he broke the law by lying to federal agents about his…
Former North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes will plead guilty to charges that he lied to FBI agents.Hayes and three other men were…
