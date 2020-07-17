Physical, Emotional And Economic Toll Of COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

North Carolina hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations this week, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three-week extension of Phase 2.

The state’s hospitals have seen eight consecutive days of over 1,000 coronavirus patients, and confirmed coronavirus cases now total over 93,000. The Phase 2 executive order was set to expire July 17, but will now be in effect until at least Aug. 7, according to the governor’s Tuesday announcement.

Beyond the numbers, the pandemic continues to have an emotional and economic toll on North Carolina residents. Children have gone months without seeing incarcerated parents. New estimates show nearly 200,000 North Carolinians have lost health insurance due to pandemic-related job loss. Nursing homes may start allowing outdoor visitations, but ongoing outbreaks are still a problem at nursing homes and residential care facilities.

Host Anita Rao talks with Rose Hoban, reporter, editor and founder of North Carolina Health News, about the latest trends and effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the state.