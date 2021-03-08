-
North Carolinians With High-Risk Medical Conditions Move Up COVID Vaccine Waitlist, Positive Tests Hit New LowThe state is expanding eligibility for vaccines to people with medical conditions that put them at high risk from COVID-19 on March 17 — a week sooner than previously planned.
What is the typical gubernatorial profile in North Carolina? Are there patterns in the background, upbringing or political composition of those who have…
Increased coronavirus case numbers and deaths in North Carolina have taken a lethal toll on people inside state prisons. The number of coronavirus-related…
Down-ballot Democrats struggled in North Carolina’s 2020 elections. While Gov. Roy Cooper garnered a hefty lead over his challenger, Republicans furthered…
Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that North Carolina will enter the next phase of reopening, dubbed “Phase 2.5,” starting Friday at 5 p.m.The plan…
North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest ended a testy legal battle with campaign rival and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday after a judge…
North Carolina hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations this week, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a three-week extension of Phase 2. The…
North Carolina public schools will open this fall with a mix of in-person and remote-learning options, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Individual…
What will happen in the fall? It’s a question that’s burning in the minds of parents, teachers and students since schools were closed in March. On…