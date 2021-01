Nearly one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to North Carolina. WUNC's Dave DeWitt talks with WUNC data reporter Jason deBruyn about some of the challenges the vaccine rollout has encountered.

In the four weeks since a Charlotte doctor became the first in the state to receive a shot of COVID-19 vaccine, federal officials have shipped nearly 1 million doses of the drugs to North Carolina hospitals, long-term care facilities and public health officials.