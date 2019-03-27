Law Would Punish Dealers For Opioid Overdoses

By 19 minutes ago

Opioid related Emergency Department visits.
Credit N.C. Department of Health and Human Services

Some state lawmakers say a bill filed this week would help fight the opioid epidemic by punishing drug dealers for causing deaths by overdose.

The Republican-backed legislation would classify the crime as "death by distribution."

State Representative Destin Hall is a co-sponsor. The Caldwell County Republican said that unlike with a murder charge, prosecutors would not have to prove malice. Hall said the punishment would be equal to a conviction for voluntary manslaughter - ranging from 3.5 to 7.5 years.

"There's also a crime for aggravated death by distribution if an individual has been previously convicted of certain drug crimes and it would carry a heightened punishment," he added.

Hall said the bill is meant to provide state prosecutors with another tool – and would not take resources away from addressing addiction.

Tags: 
Opioid Crisis
opioid epidemic

Related Content

Across NC, Police Make Fundamental Shift To Addressing Opioid-Related Crime

By Elizabeth Friend Feb 22, 2019
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York.
Patrick Sison / AP

In response to the opioid epidemic, some police departments in North Carolina are taking a new, more holistic approach to dealing with low level drug offenders. Programs that offer an alternative to arrest are gaining traction in cities like Wilmington, Hickory and Fayetteville. The change is also taking hold in smaller communities.

WUNCPolitics Podcast: The Opioid Epidemic In NC – And Across Europe

By Jan 23, 2019
WUNCPolitics Podcast
WUNC

The effects of the opioid epidemic extend from small North Carolina communities, to countries around the world.

Taylor Knopf of North Carolina Health News recently traveled to Europe for a reporting trip to better understand how other places have tried to curb a drug crisis. She has written a series on what she learned during her trip, and talks about it on this week's politics podcast.