A Pitt County pharmacy and its owner have to pay a $600,000 civil penalty and stop dispensing opioids or other controlled substances, federal prosecutors…
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein are among featured speakers at a two-day in-state gathering of experts in the fight against…
Some state lawmakers say a bill filed this week would help fight the opioid epidemic by punishing drug dealers for causing deaths by overdose.The…
A new study from Duke University shows that life expectancy is decreasing for Gen-Xers and older Millennials. The study comes after widely-publicized…
A Raleigh mother is raising money to open a high school in Wake County designed specifically for students overcoming addiction. The Wake Monarch Academy…
A bill in the North Carolina General Assembly would allow law enforcement to have access to a statewide database of prescribed controlled substances. This…
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has signed onto several federal lawsuits since taking office in January 2017. He joined 14 other Democratic…
Walk down Franklin Street in Chapel Hill on a Friday night and you're sure to run in to groups of college kids having a good time. For many, drinking is a…