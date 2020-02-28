The 19th Amendment: Votes For All Women … Or Just Some Women?

One hundred years ago this August, North Carolina declined the opportunity to be the deciding state to grant women the constitutional right to vote. The decision had come down to Tennessee and North Carolina, so Tar Heel legislators sent a telegram to their counterparts in Tennessee, urging them not to ratify and pledging that North Carolina would do the same. Fortunately, Tennessee ignored that plea and ratified the amendment, adding it to the U.S. Constitution.

Even though the text granted American women the right to vote, not all of them were able to exercise that right. The issue of race split the suffrage movement following the Civil War, leading to two different groups of activists.

Host Anita Rao talks to Angela Thorpe and Katherine Mellen Charron about this splinter and about how black suffragists forged the path for today’s activists, like Georgia-based politician Stacey Abrams. Thorpe is the Director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. Charron is an associate professor of history at North Carolina State University.