The innocence experiment

For nearly 20 years, the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission has helped incarcerated people who have evidence of their innocence walk free. But despite over a dozen headline-grabbing success stories, this independent state agency remains incredibly rare in the American legal system. In fact, there's no other neutral government-run agency like it in the entire country. And this bold experiment could soon come to an end.

Michael Hewlett, criminal justice reporter for The Assembly

Will Michaels, reporter and host for WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio

