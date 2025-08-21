The innocence experiment
For nearly 20 years, the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission has helped incarcerated people who have evidence of their innocence walk free. But despite over a dozen headline-grabbing success stories, this independent state agency remains incredibly rare in the American legal system. In fact, there's no other neutral government-run agency like it in the entire country. And this bold experiment could soon come to an end.
Featuring:
- Michael Hewlett, criminal justice reporter for The Assembly
- Will Michaels, reporter and host for WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio
Links:
- Check out reporting about the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission by Will at WUNC and Michael at The Assembly.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.