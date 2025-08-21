Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

The innocence experiment

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-OrmondJerad Walker
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
For nearly 20 years, the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission has helped incarcerated people who have evidence of their innocence walk free. But despite over a dozen headline-grabbing success stories, this independent state agency remains incredibly rare in the American legal system. In fact, there's no other neutral government-run agency like it in the entire country. And this bold experiment could soon come to an end.

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC's editor of narrative audio and podcasts.
